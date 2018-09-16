Calendar: Week of September 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia back in 1787.



Tuesday marks the 71st anniversary of the creation of the United States Air Force.



On Wednesday, legendary baseball writer Roger Angell celebrates his 98th birthday.

"The Summer Game" by Roger Angell (Bison Books)





Thursday sees the opening of the second annual Tribeca TV Festival in New York, featuring conversations with the casts and creators of popular TV shows, including CBS' own "Madam Secretary."

Tribeca TV Festival, New York City (September 20-23)





Friday is the UN's International Day of Peace, dedicated to promoting non-violence.



And on Saturday, Paul Simon performs the final concert of his farewell tour in Queens, New York, the borough where it all began.

To watch Paul Simon in a 1975 performance of "Homeward Bound" on British television click on the video player below.



Story produced by Juliana Kracov.