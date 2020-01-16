Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference as Senate takes up impeachment

Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly press conference on Thursday as House impeachment managers prepare to present the two articles of impeachment against President Trump before the Senate at noon.

The House formally handed off impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, voting to appoint the impeachment managers who will prosecute the House's case for Mr. Trump's removal from office.

How to watch Nancy Pelosi's press conference

What: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly press conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's weekly press conference Date: January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020 Time: 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates about impeachment proceedings on CBSNews.com

The House voted to designate the seven impeachment managers in a resolution on Wednesday. Pelosi signed the resolution formalizing the articles later in the day, and the managers then marched across the Capitol to deliver the charges to the Senate in an archaic ceremony steeped in tradition.

John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court who is responsible for presiding over the trial under the Constitution, will be sworn in Thursday afternoon. He will then swear in the senators, who will take an oath promising impartiality in the upcoming trial.