Calendar: Week of February 5

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron celebrates his 84th birthday.



Tuesday sees the scheduled launch of the SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket, which features a Tesla roadster from Elon Musk's personal collection on board.







Wednesday's the day for the 41st annual Empire State Building Run-Up, a footrace up the skyscraper's 86 flights of stairs.



Thursday brings the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Fashion Show, a New York Fashion Week event aimed at reminding women about heart health.





Friday marks the kick-off of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.





And on Saturday, the Motion Picture Academy hands out awards for scientific and technical achievement at a ceremony in Beverly Hills.

To view an FX reel for the latest iteration of the Houdini visual effects and animation system (one of this year's honored technical systems), click on the player below:

To watch a demonstration of Pixar's Presto – a realtime interactive animation software program – click on the video player below.