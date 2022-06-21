Caitlin Huey-Burns is a political correspondent for CBS News based in Washington, D.C.

She joined CBS News in 2018 as a political reporter for the streaming network and played a key role in the outlet's coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign. She secured interviews with every Democratic candidate running for president, including a news breaking interview with Kamala Harris and a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Joe Biden on the eve of his Super Tuesday sweep.

Huey-Burns anchored an innovative series on voting rights and access for CBS News Streaming called "America's Right to Vote," filing reports from around the country and anchoring a voting rights special from the campaign trail that included interviews with key secretaries of state. She covered Election Night from the critical battleground of Pennsylvania, reporting for a week outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia as officials counted votes. And she has continued reporting on voting access since, with incisive deep dives into states changing their election laws.

Her reports for the broadcast have provided texture and context to politics, including how women lawmakers uniquely shaped the legislative response to the pandemic; how secretaries of state enlisted the help of sports teams and arenas for the 2020 elections; how "selfie lines" influenced the political campaigns; and the history and significance of presidential retreats.

Huey-Burns was the first CBS journalist to file for TikTok and produced behind-the- scenes videos from the campaign trail. She is also a fill-in anchor for the CBS News Streaming politics show "Red & Blue."

Huey-Burns has been ahead of the curve in covering the infant formula shortage as a key political issue and reporting on the lack of resources for pregnant women in states with the most restrictive abortion laws.

Before joining CBS News, Huey-Burns was a reporter for RealClearPolitics, where she covered national politics and Capitol Hill. She was featured in a New York Times profile of millennial reporters covering the 2016 campaign, and the Huffington Post highlighted her campaign reporting as an example of ways young reporters can revitalize political journalism.

She graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in Political Science and English and earned a master's degree from Georgetown University. She lives in Washington with her husband and their son.