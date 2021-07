Inside President Biden’s beachside escape Presidential retreats have a long history in the U.S. The Kennedys had their Cape Cod compound in Massachusetts. Ronald Reagan rode horses and entertained Queen Elizabeth at his California ranch. And Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago was considered the winter White House. Now, in the Biden era, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is the latest executive escape. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the details.