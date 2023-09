"48 Hours" investigates: "The Night of the Idaho Student Murders" "48 Hours" investigates the case against Bryan Kohberger for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger is charged with killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Peter Van Sant spoke with Steve and Kristi Goncalves, parents of Kaylee Goncalves, who share new details about the night of the murders and the investigation.