Bruce Williamson, former Temptations lead singer, has died at age 49

Bruce Williamson, the Temptations' former lead singer for several years, has died at age 49, according to a Facebook post from his son Bruce Alan Williamson Jr. "There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," the message read.

"I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are ... I pray to God and we will meet again," Williamson Jr. wrote.

TMZ reported that Williamson died Sunday night in his Las Vegas home due to the coronavirus.

On Monday morning, Williamson's son hosted a Facebook livestream that was captioned, "Hurt is not the word for it." In the video, Williamson Jr. thanked everyone for their condolences and for reaching out to him.

"A lot of us loved him ... my Dad was a great dude," Williamson Jr. said. "In my eyes we lost an icon. But I'm going to make sure his legacy lives on."

Williamson joined The Temptations in 2006, replacing tenor G.C. Cameron, according to ET Online, and left the group in 2015. He was replaced by former Tower of Power vocalist Larry Braggs.

The original members of the group were known for Motown hits like "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Don't Look Back" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

Williamson, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, talked about his desire to become a member of The Temptations in a 2016 interview with Chapter & Verse Network.

"I never lost the dream of wanting to be a Temptation," he said. "But I didn't want to be an imitation or one who impersonates my predecessors. I wanted to be myself."