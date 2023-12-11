Building partially collapses in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at a seven-story apartment building on West Burnside Avenue in Phelan Place. The first floor of the building houses businesses, the rest of the building is residential.

The FDNY gave the address as 1915 Billingsley Terrace. The portion of the building which collapsed, however, is located on West Burnside Avenue, and the address was initially given as 172 West Burnside Avenue.

The building has been evacuated.

The corner of the building at 172 West Burnside Avenue collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023. CBS2

What caused the partial building collapse in the Bronx?

The FDNY said there have been no reports of injuries thus far but they are continuing to search the area. The FDNY is using drones and dogs to search the area.

"We will presume, with an occupied building, that there could be someone there until we eliminate that possibility," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told CBS New York's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson. "We are doing everything in our power to make sure we can find them if they're there, or to eliminate the possibility."

"Given that this is an active building, a building with commercial space and residential space, we're going to presume that their could be someone there, and we're going to operate like there is," Kavanagh said.

She said the FDNY is asking residents to stay clear.

Kavanagh said there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse, but that will be part of the investigation.

All utilities have been shut off at the building.

The FDNY, NYPD and Department of Buildings are among the emergency responders at the scene. The Red Cross is going to assist residents.

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse of a six-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx. So far no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/9FhCSOwbSW — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2023

What happens next at the building?

The majority of the apartment building is still standing. The corner of the building collapsed, all the way from the roof down to the street. Several rooms within the building are now exposed to the street.

The corner of a building 172 West Burnside Avenue collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023. Citizen.com

Personal items, such as a hanging shoe organizer loaded with shoes, could be seen from the street below. A bed appeared to be crushed in one of the crushed rooms. A small jacket could be seen hanging on the wall of one of the rooms.

The base of the building has a sidewalk shed on it. The shed is now partially surrounded by an extensive pile of rubble.

There was no immediate word of the number of people who are displaced as a result of the collapse.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.