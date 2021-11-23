Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says
Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Tuesday. His human remains were found last month at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," Bertolino said in a statement. "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."
This story is developing.
