Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, according to his family's attorney and a local medical examiner. His remains were found in October at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has details.