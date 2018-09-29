Senate panel refers "apparent false statements" about Kavanaugh for criminal investigation

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Saturday that it had referred to the Department of Justice an "apparent false statement" made about Surpeme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassely, R-Iowa, said he wants a criminal review of the actions by the individual.

"It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to Congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct Committee investigations," Grassley said in a letter to the Justice Department.

The "apparent false statements" were claims made to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, about Kavanaugh. According to the Senate Judiciary Committee statement, when Whitehouse referred the claim to a reporter, the Senate Judiciary Committee then investigated.

"The committee took the claim seriously and questioned Judge Kavanaugh about the allegations under penalty of felony," the Senate Judiciary statement said.

Investigators read from a report from Whitehouse's office, which stated that "early on a Sunday morning in August of 1985, a close acquaintance of the constituent was sexually assaulted by two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark."

After the allegation became public, the individual recanted, the Senate Judiciary Committee said.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations against him. On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school, testifed before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh testified after her.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday referred to some "baseless allegations" that have been recanted.