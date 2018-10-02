Brett Kavanaugh was named in police report on incident at bar near Yale in 1985 - live updates

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at a man during an altercation at a bar while in college. A report released Tuesday by police in New Haven, Connecticut, says Kavanaugh was questioned after the 1985 incident, but wasn't arrested.

The report says 21-year-old Dom Cozzolino told police that Kavanaugh threw ice at him for "some unknown reason." Cozzolino said he then got hit on the ear with a glass.

A witness told police the man who threw the glass was Chris Dudley, Kavanaugh's close friend. Chad Ludington, another Yale classmate, told The New York Times the altercation happened while they were drinking at a bar after a concert.

Dudley and Cozzolino didn't immediately return messages from the Associated Press on Tuesday. The White House noted that Kavanaugh wasn't arrested or charged and questioned the incident's relevance.

Police spokesman David Hartman said the department searched its records for incidents mentioning Kavanaugh because they were asked to by reporters.

