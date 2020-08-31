Kentucky AG says he has "critical" FBI ballistics report on Breonna Taylor's death

Washington — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron revealed Sunday that his office has received the FBI ballistics report from the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in her apartment in March.

"That is a critical piece of this investigation," Cameron said on "Face the Nation." "It's not the end-all-be-all. There are still some witness testimony and interviews that have to be conducted. But we do have that ballistics report."

Cameron said he will be meeting with the FBI to review the findings, which he said "will help us in the analysis that needs to be undertaken before we can get to final steps."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot and killed in her home in Louisville in March. Both the FBI and the Kentucky attorney general are investigating the fatal shooting.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney who is representing Taylor's family, said on "Face the Nation" that Cameron's revelation that he has received the ballistics report is "welcome news."

"We've been told when they get the ballistics report, that's what they needed to wrap up this investigation and finally give them answers that they so desperately want and the community so desperately needs to try to heal," he said. "So at this point, we are hoping that this conclusion will be sooner rather than later, because justice delayed is justice denied."

Crump is also representing the families of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in May after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake is paralyzed and remains in the hospital. Crump said Blake suffered "catastrophic injuries," as bullets pierced his spinal cord, shattered his vertebrae and hit his colon, intestines and kidney.

"For the rest of his life, he's going to be a shell of himself," he said.

The shooting in Kenosha sparked a new wave of protests in Wisconsin and in other major U.S. cities, where thousands have taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and racial injustice. President Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, though Crump said Blake's family has not yet heard from the White House ahead of the visit.

"The Blake family has not been contacted at this time," Crump said on "Face the Nation." "The Blake family is very respectful of all our elected officials and as his mother says, she prays for all of our elected officials."

Crump said Blake's family has been contacted by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and they spoke for more than an hour.

"They are focused right now on trying to march for their son because he may never be able to stand up for himself unless a miracle happens," he said.