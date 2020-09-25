Mark Zuckerberg on Breonna Taylor's death: "No one in the system is held accountable"

The failure to indict any officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor illustrates the systemic racism embedded in American society, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a recent staff meeting.

Zuckerberg weighed in on the case Thursday and said he understands that some employees are having "a really hard time" processing the ruling. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that no officers were charged for their role in Taylor's death on March 13. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of "wanton endangerment," while two other officers involved were not indicted.

"I know that this is a really hard for a lot of people in our community here. But you know the idea that someone can be killed, murdered and no one in the system is held accountable for it," Zuckerberg told employees in a call, according to a Buzzfeed reporter who tweeted a transcript of the executive's comments. Facebook didn't immediately return a request for comment.

"I think this just really goes to show why it's so important to fight to make sure that Black Lives Matter," Zuckerberg added. "This shows that it's not just policing, it's also the criminal justice and other systems across society where there is embedded systemic racism that needs to be changed."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville nurse, was shot several times after officers executed a search warrant at her home in March looking for illegal drugs. No drugs were found. Officers said they identified themselves before entering Taylor's home, but her boyfriend Kenneth Walker said officers never said they were police before battering down the door.

Taylor's death is one in a spate of recent incidents of police force that have left Black Americans dead, including Daniel Prude of Illinois, George Floyd of Minnesota, Stephon Clark of California, Philandro Castille of Minnesota and Freddie Gray of Maryland.

Since Cameron's announcement, protestors have occupied Kentucky streets, and two police officers have been shot during the unrest. The City of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with the Taylor family for wrongful death.

Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn't get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city. pic.twitter.com/fDTZkjIROj — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 24, 2020

Zuckerberg joins a list of celebrities across the media, entertainment and sports worlds who have expressed disappointment in the decision not to charge any of the officers involved in her death. Singer Mandy Moore tweeted that "Breonna Taylor and her family deserve justice." Comedian Chris Rock said on Good Morning America on Thursday that he's upset about the decision.

"It seems that not only should the cops have been charged, but it seems like the whole chain of command should have been reprimanded for such a heinous act," Rock said. "A woman's life was lost for absolutely nothing."