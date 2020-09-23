Watch live: Grand jury presents findings in Breonna Taylor's death

More than six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury is expected to present its findings in the case against the officers involved.

The Jefferson County grand jury is scheduled to present its report at 1:15 p.m. ET to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort. The remote proceeding is open to the public, according to the release. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce the results of the grand jury proceedings shortly afterward, at 1:30 p.m. ET., in a press conference at the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort.

How to watch: Breonna Taylor grand jury announcement

What: Breonna Taylor grand jury report and press conference by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Breonna Taylor grand jury report and press conference by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort, Kentucky Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The death of the 26-year-old Black woman during a March 13 raid is among several police shootings that have galvanized a nationwide push for police reform and racial justice. Louisville has been on edge for days awaiting a charging decision in the case, with rumors swirling but no clear indication of when it would come.

Protesters have for months demanded that the officers involved in Taylor's death be charged. Two of the officers who opened fire, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on leave, and the third, Brett Hankison, has been fired.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer last week announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family over a civil lawsuit in the case, but her family has made it clear full justice would mean seeing the officers criminally charged.