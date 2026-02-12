Breezy Johnson crashes out of women's Super-G race after earlier 2026 Winter Olympics gold

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — U.S. downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson, already the owner of one 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal, crashed out of contention in the women's Super-G race on Thursday in Italy. Her right pole caught a gate shortly after she exited the speed-building chute on the course and she lost her balance, ending up in the catch fence.

She was able to get to her feet after the crash.

Johnson won gold in the women's downhill event on Saturday — her first medal of the 2026 Games and the first for Team USA overall. Her medal then broke, coming apart from its ribbon as she celebrated. Johnson told CBS News' Seth Doane she was taking special care of her replacement medal while her original was under repair — and she intended to knit a dedicated pouch to keep her medal safe once returned.

Team USA's Breezy Johnson reacts after crashing in the women's super-G event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 12, 2026. Francois-Xavier MARIT/AFP/Getty

The race was won by Italian skier Federica Brignone, completing her long, painful climb back to the top of the sport. The 35-year-old earned the first Olympic gold medal of her decorated career on Thursday, less than a year after breaking multiple bones in her left leg, which resulted in two surgeries and months of rehab.

Brignone navigated the tricky technical Trofane course in 1:23.41 minutes for the win.

Johnson was hardly the only one who ran into trouble. Italy's Sofia Goggia, currently atop the World Cup season standings in the super-G, along with 2018 Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka of Czechia and American Mary Bocock, who entered the race after U.S. star Lindsey Vonn severely injured her left leg in the downhill on Sunday, were all unable to make it down safely.

Racing in foggy conditions in flat light that can make the nuances of the course difficult to navigate, and with IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella near the finish below, Brignone triumphantly raised her poles after crossing the line.

Brignone's victory made her the oldest female gold medalist in women's alpine. The gold is also her fourth Olympic medal. Brignone claimed silver in the super-G and bronze in the team event in Beijing four years ago. She also earned bronze in the super-G in Pyeongchang in 2018. Brignone's four medals under the rings now match Deborah Compagnoni for most by an Italian women's skier.

Gold medalist Federica Brignone of Team Italy celebrates with her team after the medal ceremony for the Women's Super-G event, on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Center, Feb. 12, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Mattia Ozbot/Getty

Brignone was one of four flag bearers for Italy during the opening ceremonies. At one point, still bothered by the pain in her left leg nearly 10 months after her terrifying crash in Val di Fassa, Brignone asked curler Amos Mosaner to carry her on his shoulders. Mosaner obliged, leaving Brignone free to wave the flag.

The familiar combination of red, white and green was visible across a wide swath of stands on Thursday when Brignone finished, as a crowd emboldened by the early success of the host country roared at the 2026 Games roared its approval.

"Congrats Fede," Vonn tweeted from the hospital where she's recovering from her crash. "What an incredible comeback!!"