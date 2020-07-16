Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale

President Trump announced Wednesday that his current 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, will be replaced by political operative Bill Stepien. Parscale will stay on leading digital and data strategies for the campaign, and serve as a senior adviser.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager," Mr. Trump announced on Facebook. "Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together."

