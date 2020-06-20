Watch live: Trump holds rally in Tulsa despite coronavirus concerns

President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, his first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd, which spurred nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, June 19, but was pushed back amid controversy over holding a campaign event on Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The rally is taking place at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, which holds 19,000 people, with an additional stage in the outdoor area adjacent to the venue that can hold several thousand more. Health experts have raised concerns about having so many people gathered in one place, particularly as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Oklahoma and several other states.

How to watch Trump's rally in Tulsa today:

What: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET

Location: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the video player above or on your mobile streaming device

The Trump campaign will supply rally attendees with hand sanitizer, temperature checks and masks upon entry, but wearing a mask will be optional. The online registration page for the rally included a legal disclaimer for attendees to acknowledge "that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," the disclaimer said.

The Bank of Oklahoma Center has also requested a written plan from the campaign "detailing the steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social distancing."

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump chants "USA" while waiting for the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

The location of the rally also holds significance for the African-American community. This year marks the 99th anniversary of a deadly race massacre in Tulsa, where white mobs attacked and razed a prosperous black neighborhood in the city known as "Black Wall Street."

Some of the president's opponents expressed outrage that Mr. Trump initially planned to hold his rally on June 19, commonly known as Juneteenth, in Tulsa. Counter events, including one led by Reverend Al Sharpton, are expected in the city on Friday and Saturday.

In a tweet Friday, the president issued a vague warning against "[a]ny protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" coming to Tulsa from out of the state.