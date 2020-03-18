Brad Paisley's free grocery store is delivering to elderly due to coronavirus pandemic

A free grocery store for people in need, owned by country music star Brad Paisley, is now doing deliveries for elderly –– one of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Paisley made the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram page.

Paisley, who along with wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley opened their free grocery in Nashville called The Store over the weekend, said he's mobilizing volunteers to help drop off a week's worth of groceries to elderly people who "should not be out shopping out on their own in these times."

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said. "We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right. They don't need to be out. Let's get through this."

Many celebrities have been stepping up with large donations, food supplies or free entertainment to help others during the crisis. Throughout the world, volunteers having been helping the elderly get food and supplies without having to leave their homes.

The Store, which was built and opened in less than a year, is a nonprofit organization that offers free donated food as well as items it obtains at a deep discount from the Second Harvest Food Bank and other sources. It is located at Paisley's alma mater, Belmont University.

"As you can imagine where you place this [store] is important and right at this age of where gentrification is happening. There's people being squeezed out a little bit in this area. It's just the perfect place," Paisley told CBS affiliate WTVF-TV at the ground-breaking ceremony last April.

The Store's website says they hope to expand services over time to include job training, cooking and nutrition classes.

"Most people don't want handouts. They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient," Paisley said in a statement.