Watch Live: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives COVID-19 update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is giving a COVID-19 update Thursday, after the total number of confirmed cases in his state surged past 150,000 on Wednesday and the state Department of Public Health reported more than 1,000 new confirmed cases for a fifth consecutive day.

The 1,137 new cases were out of 18,600 tests, a daily positivity rate of about 6.1%. The state also confirmed 36 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 9,700.

How to watch Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's COVID-19 update

What: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives COVID-19 update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives COVID-19 update Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Thursday, October 29, 2020 Time: 2 pm. ET

2 pm. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Online stream: Live on CBSN Boston in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon has been postponed until at least next fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS Boston reports no official date for the 2021 race has been set yet.

"With fewer than six months until Patriots' Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April," B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

The organization been meeting with its COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advisory Group to figure out how to hold the next marathon.

"We know there will be many questions and we will look to address them in the coming months ahead," Grilk said.