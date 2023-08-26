Watch CBS News
Crime

At least 7 shot in Boston, police say

/ CBS News

Seven people were shot in Boston on Saturday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

The situation unfolded around 7:44 a.m. local time on Saturday along the Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester, according to CBS Boston. Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue after a report of multiple people shot.

Seven victims were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Firearms were recovered and arrests were made, according to police. Additional details regarding arrests was not available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.