1 dead, 5 injured in collapse of building under construction in Dallas

DALLAS -- One person is dead and five others injured after a town house under construction in Dallas collapsed, officials say. According to officials on scene, the collapse involved a three-story town house that is under construction on Borger St., CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

Officials later confirmed that one person died and five other people were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crews are working to remove the body from inside the collapsed structure.

Officials say there were about 25 to 30 workers around the scene of the collapse when it happened. There were six workers inside the debris when first responders arrived.

It is unknown if the collapse is related to storms that moved through the area late in the afternoon.