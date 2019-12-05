Book excerpt: Eugenia Zuckerman's "Like Falling Through a Cloud"

In her "lyrical memoir" titled "Like Falling Through a Cloud" (East End Press), the flutist and broadcast journalist Eugenia Zuckerman writes about an emotional backdrop revealed through her diagnosis of Alzheimer's.
Read an excerpt of her poetry below
like falling through a cloud
Sometimes
when I wake up
it's dark
where am I?
sometimes I know
and sometimes
I have no idea
so I let the night spirits wrap around me
and they whisper to me
Don't think ....
You will remember ...
I lie very still
and
then
suddenly
like falling through a cloud
I know
I
AM
HERE.
From "Like Falling Through a Cloud," © 2019 by Eugenia Zukerman, published by East End Press. Reprinted with permission.
