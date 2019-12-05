Book excerpt: Eugenia Zuckerman's "Like Falling Through a Cloud"

In her "lyrical memoir" titled "Like Falling Through a Cloud" (East End Press), the flutist and broadcast journalist Eugenia Zuckerman writes about an emotional backdrop revealed through her diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

Read an excerpt of her poetry below, and don't miss correspondent Rita Braver's interview with Zuckerman on "CBS Sunday Morning" December 8!

like falling through a cloud



Sometimes

when I wake up

it's dark

where am I?

sometimes I know

and sometimes

I have no idea

so I let the night spirits wrap around me

and they whisper to me

Don't think ....

You will remember ...

I lie very still

and

then

suddenly

like falling through a cloud

I know

I

AM

HERE.



From "Like Falling Through a Cloud," © 2019 by Eugenia Zukerman, published by East End Press. Reprinted with permission.



