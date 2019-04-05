Boeing to cut 737 Max production following crashes

Boeing said Friday it will sharply scale back production of its 737 Max aircraft, a major blow for the aviation giant following the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged that accidents involving Ethiopian Air and the crash of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia last fall were both linked to "erroneous activation" of the planes' Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

The 737 Max remains grounded around the world, with both crashes under scrutiny by regulators and safety experts.

"We have the responsibility to eliminate this risk, and we know how to do it," Muilenburg said in a statement. "As part of this effort, we're making progress on the 737 Max software update that will prevent accidents like these from ever happening again."

Starting in mid-April, Boeing will cut its production of the 737 Max from 52 planes per month to 42 planes.

The company also said it will form a committee to review the company's policies and process for designing planes.

