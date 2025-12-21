12 bodies found outside Guatemala City linked to gang violence, officials say

At least 12 bodies were found in three days in a wooded area on the outskirts of Guatemala City, authorities said Sunday, linking the discovery to gang violence.

The bodies had been dumped in an area where criminals often dispose of corpses, according to firefighters and local media reports. Firefighter spokesman Hans Lemus told reporters that two bodies were found on Friday, and three bodies and a human skeleton on Saturday.

On Sunday, with the help of search dogs, authorities located six more human remains and bodies wrapped in sheets and plastic bags, Lemus said.

In a message to reporters, the Ministry of the Interior said the murders could be linked to gangs fighting over territory.

The grim discovery comes a week after Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo declared a state of emergency in western Guatemala, a day after armed men attacked a military post and a police station, cut off roads and hijacked buses, killing at least five people, The Associated Press reported.

The gangs are linked to drug trafficking and pose a threat to the local communities, according to Arévalo, who said, "The communities are not alone."

Guatemala is plagued by criminal violence, mainly perpetrated by the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs, which are considered terrorist organizations by the Central American country and the United States.

The Barrio 18 and MS-13 gangs are rivals, battling for territorial control in Guatemala by extorting shopkeepers, transport workers and civilians. Over the summer, authorities said at least seven people were killed when armed gang members stormed into the funeral of a Barrio 18 member.

In October, rescue workers found nine bodies under a bridge in the town of Palencia, near the capital.

Authorities in Guatemala say that almost half of the country's violence is perpetrated by drug traffickers and gang members. The country ended last year with a homicide rate of 16.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the global average.