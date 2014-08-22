Bob's Blog: What's coming up this Sunday, August 24, on Face the Nation

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- This is a very serious time for this country.

Last week on "Face the Nation," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said ISIS posed a greater threat to the U.S. than the threat that we faced before 9/11. One week later, we're seeing the effects of that threat: The gruesome beheading of American journalist James Foley, kidnapped in Syria.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Thursday that the U.S. is looking at all options to stop ISIS militants in the region, including the possibility of airstrikes in Syria. That's because ISIS is recruiting English-speaking extremists from the U.S. and Europe who have clean passports who can return home and wreak havoc.

I think that is what's really bothering people, and the brutality of Foley's death brings it home. We will stay with this story, as grim as it is, because I can't think of anything more important to our security right now.

Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, where Foley was from, will be with us this Sunday. We'll also talk to former deputy director of the C.I.A., Michael Morell, who is very worried about the possibility of small-scale attacks by ISIS here in the U.S.

We'll also hear from Rep. Paul Ryan. The former vice presidential candidate has a new book out called "The Way Forward: Renewing the American Idea."

Plus, turning to tensions in Ferguson, Mo., we'll have the latest on the investigation into the death of Michael Brown. We'll speak with Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr., who represents the district that includes Ferguson.

Finally, we'll bring you a special conversation with Gary Sinise, who played Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump and now is the national spokesperson for the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, which opens in Washington in October. We went out to the construction site this week and it is remarkable testament to the true cost of war.

As always, we have a terrific panel lined up with Nia-Malika Henderson of the Washington Post, David Rohde of Reuters, and Susan Page of USA Today. We'll also hear from CBS News State Department correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Bob Orr. So there's no doubt, there's a lot to discuss.

