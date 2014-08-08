Bob's Blog: US strikes militants in Iraq, Ebola outbreak spreads, a look back at Watergate

(CBS News) - Three years after the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, American forces are involved again in the country.

President Barack Obama on Thursday authorized air strikes against militants there and a humanitarian mission to help civilians in danger of "genocide." U.S. fighter jets completed several missions against targets near Erbil, the Kurdish capital that is facing new threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

We'll talk to Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He's been supportive of the president's decision to use limited military force against ISIS. We'll also hear from former Amb. James Jeffrey, who served as U.S. ambassador to Iraq earlier in the Obama administration.

Switching gears, the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is getting worse, and the World Health Organization said Friday that the virus poses an international health emergency. We'll talk to Dr. Keiji Fukuda, the organization's assistant director-general for health security, about the new announcement from the WHO and what it means for how countries around the world will respond to the deadly outbreak.

Finally, on the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's resignation, we'll sit down with Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the men who broke the Watergate story from the very beginning. Forty years later, they'll reflect on their legendary reporting that brought down a president.

I hope you'll join us this Sunday. Check your local listings.