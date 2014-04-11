Bob’s blog: Updates on MH370; Sebelius resigns; 50 years since the Civil Rights Act

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Friday he was "very confident" search teams were getting closer to finding the missing jetliner...will we finally get some answers as to what happened to Flight 370? We'll have the latest.

Two congressmen, Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., will also join us also to discuss the week's news, including the recent resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. The Obama administration announced happily April 1st that they had reached 7.1 million subscribers to the health care exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act, despite the disastrous rollout of the program. We will ask Reps. Blackburn and Cummings what the impact of the embattled HHS Secretary's resignation is - and what it means for the future of Obamacare.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act, perhaps Lyndon Johnson's most memorable achievement. We've gathered an all-star panel to look back at this moment in history and discuss what is ahead for civil rights in America. The fight for equality for black Americans continues to this day, as significant gaps in health care, education, and employment remain. Gay advocates are also in an ongoing struggle for marriage equality, which is now legal in seventeen states and the District of Columbia. We'll speak with Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University, Evan Wolfson of Freedom to Marry, Tavis Smiley of PBS, and Nikole Hannah-Jones of ProPublica and the Atlantic.

And as always we'll have analysis on all this from Peter Baker of The New York Times, Frank Rich of New York magazine, Leigh Gallagher of Fortune, and Michael Gerson of The Washington Post.

