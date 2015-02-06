Bob's Blog: The war on ISIS, the return of measles and more

(CBS News) -- We have a lot on our plate this week - there's a lot of news to go around.

In the Middle East, the war against ISIS is stepping up. This week felt like a real game changer: Jordan has redoubled its efforts within the coalition after one of its own pilots was brutally murdered this week. And support is building here at home for a new authorization of force from Congress.

This has really blown up in ISIS' face. Jordan was reluctant to admit that its pilots were even flying over Syrian skies. Now they are proudly launching bombing runs. It looks like the ISIS strategy has really backfired here

To nobody's surprise, President Obama wants Congress to share some ownership about what happens in the Middle East. He wants the Republicans in on this deal -- he wants them to take some of the responsibility for the war against ISIS so it doesn't all fall on his shoulders if something goes wrong.

But what exactly will Congress authorize? What about American ground troops? We'll talk to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

For more insight, we'll turn to Tom Donilon, President Obama's former National Security Advisor, and CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell, who served as deputy director of the CIA. What happens next in the conflict? How is the fragile anti-ISIS coalition holding up? They'll have the answers.

There's another important story affecting the home front: Measles. Beyond the controversy about vaccinations, there is a measles outbreak happening right now, with more cases expected in the coming days. How bad is it? The experts are saying that we aren't out of the woods quite yet.

For some answers to our questions, we'll talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief of infectious disease at the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News chief medical correspondent.

Finally, we'll have our weekly roundtable to make sense of all the news. We'll be joined by Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post, David Sanger of The New York Times, Nancy Youssef of The Daily Beast and John Harris of Politico.

There is a lot to discuss and we hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.