Bob's Blog: Searching for answers in Baltimore

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - It's been a week full of news from around the U.S. and around the world.

This week, the city of Baltimore erupted with demonstrations and riots over the death of Freddie Gray. His death was declared a homicide Friday and six offers are facing criminal charges over the incident. We will discuss the situation on this Sunday's "Face The Nation" with Cornell William Brooks, President of the NAACP. Will the announcement of charges help calm the streets? And what are the next steps?

We'll also talk to Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. He's previously toured the country talking about poverty and urban issues. We'll talk to him about Baltimore - and we'll talk about some other important issues Washington is dealing with this week.

Looking overseas, the death toll in the massive earthquake that struck Nepal has passed 6,000. Our CBS News correspondent on the ground Seth Doane will share his impressions with us on Sunday's show.

We'll round out our show with our weekly roundtable. Joining us this week are Sherrilyn Ifill, director of the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review, Michele Norris of NPR, author and economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux, and Michael Gerson of the Washington Post.

We hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.