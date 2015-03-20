Bob's Blog: Foreign policy at the forefront

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Foreign affairs are taking center stage for yet another week.

Nothing makes America's enemies sleep better at night than knowing there is a rift between the United States and Israel. And after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scorched-earth campaign for re-election, it looks like the relationship is at an all-time low.

Meanwhile, nuclear negotiations with Iran are reaching their final stages. But here at home, members of Congress are clamoring to have a say in the process - they're pushing for a bill that would require President Obama to submit any nuclear accord to Congress for approval.

Joining us this Sunday to talk about all this and more is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the California congressman who is now the second most powerful Republican in the House.

We'll also hear from Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He's one of the few Republicans who did not sign that controversial letter to Iran, but he is trying to force the Obama administration to submit any nuclear deal to Congress.

For the Democratic perspective, we'll talk to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and has first-hand military experience after serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army. She has been critical of the Obama administration's ISIS strategy and says she is cynical that a negotiated solution could be reached with Iran.

We'll round out our show, as usual, with our weekly roundtable - and there is much to discuss this time around. Joining us this week are CBS News Contributor and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, Michael Gerson of the Washington Post, Michael Crowley of Politico and CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan, who has been traveling with John Kerry.

Finally, we'll sit down with former NFL linebacker Chris Borland. After one successful season in San Francisco, he announced his retirement last week, citing concerns about the impact the game would have on his health. We'll discuss this and the response from the NFL on Sunday.

We hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.