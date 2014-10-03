Bob's Blog: Ebola in the US, Secret Service woes, midterm elections looming

(CBS News) -- Bad news seems to just keep coming.

On this week's show, we will discuss the first Ebola case---and now possibly a second reported at Howard University Hospital in Washington--- in the United States and whether health officials can stop it from spreading. For the latest, we'll hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Plus, an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We sat down with him during his trip to New York this week and talked to him about the war on ISIS, nuclear talks with Iran and the aftermath of this summer's bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas. Plus, what is his relationship like with President Obama?

We'll also get to the Secret Service scandals and try to figure out what can be done to restore the agency to its once-high standards. It breaks my heart to report on these stories after I have been around Secret Service agents for over four decades. These agents put their lives on the line -- they are ready to die to save the president. But due to turmoil within the agency recently, changes need to be made.

Also, we'll sit down with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, his first appearance on the show since replacing Eric Cantor on the GOP leadership team. We'll talk about the midterms, the Secret Service, the fight against ISIS and more. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, will also weigh in on the Secret Service.

Finally, we'll take a look at the midterm elections that are one month away. We'll have the latest installment of our "Battleground Tracker" series and get analysis from CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News political director John Dickerson and Jonathan Martin, National Political Correspondent of The New York Times.

