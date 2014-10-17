Bob's Blog: Ebola in America

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Ebola fears are spreading as two nurses who treated an Ebola victim in Dallas have come down with the virus themselves and one of them may have exposed other Americans when she boarded a commercial airline flight last week.

President Barack Obama took additional steps this week to control the outbreak. He issued an executive order on Thursday calling on reserve troops to respond to the Ebola crises in West Africa. And on Friday, CBS News learned that he plans to appoint Ron Klain as "Ebola czar" to manage the nationwide response.

We'll interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

For the Republican perspective, we'll talk to Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. She and many of her GOP colleagues are calling on Obama to impose a travel ban from the Ebola-stricken countries in West Africa.

We'll hear from CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, who has been closely watching the CDC as it reviews Ebola procedures and tries to clamp down on the virus before things get any worse.

Is the US health care system prepared for additional cases of Ebola? How are hospitals, doctors and nurses on the ground responding to the handful of cases and the numerous Ebola scares? We'll hear from a panel of health care experts to explore all angles of the situation. We'll talk to Richard Umbdenstock, president of the American Hospital Association, Dr. Robert Wah, president of the American Medical Association, and Jean Ross co-president of National Nurses United.

The president's response to Ebola has become a campaign issue on the trail, and Election Day is just two weeks away. We'll get political analysis from our panel featuring Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal, Susan Glasser of Politico Magazine, and Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institution.

