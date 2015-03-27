Bob's Blog: Crisis in Yemen, Germanwings crash investigation, Ted Kennedy's legacy

(CBS News) -- This Sunday on "Face The Nation," we'll have the latest developments on Germanwings flight 9525. As questions mount about the co-pilot's background, and rules governing cockpit safety, we'll talk to CBS News aviation consultant Capt. Sully Sullenberger about what airlines need to do to keep pilots healthy enough to fly.

Turning to foreign policy, the Middle East is in turmoil yet again. This week we saw the beginning of a Saudi-led air campaign against Shiite rebels in Yemen, after rebel advancement on government territory led to the evacuation of American troops a week ago. We'll talk to Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) about U.S. policy in the Middle East his thoughts about the Obama administration's handling of the crisis. We'll also talk to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who has been pushing for Congress to approve a new authorization of use of force against ISIS.

And the 2016 presidential race is officially underway. We'll debut some fresh CBS News polling numbers on the 2016 race, and we'll talk with possible Republican candidate Mike Huckabee, who won the Iowa caucuses in 2008 and has been touring the country ahead of another possible run.

Joining our panel this Sunday will be Dan Balz of the Washington Post, Manu Raju of Politico, Scott Conroy of the Huffington Post and CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes. We'll look at how the presidential race is shaping up at this early stage, and also take a look at how Congress is viewed by the American people.

We'll also look ahead to the opening of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate. We'll sit down with four people who worked closely with the late "Lion of the Senate" --Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.), former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) and former Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-Maine). They'll talk about their relationships with Kennedy and explore what we can learn today from his tremendous career.