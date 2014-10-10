CBS News October 10, 2014, 3:00 PM

Bob's Blog: Containing the Ebola crisis

James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. The U.S. military is ramping up its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, where it has already killed more than 3,400 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. REUTERS/Harrison McClary (UNITED STATES - Tags: HEALTH MILITARY DISASTER) - RTR49LNU
REUTERS

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - As anxiety over the Ebola outbreak spreads here at home, we'll have the latest on the fight to contain the virus this Sunday on "Face The Nation."

We'll hear from Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who has been at the forefront of the Obama administration's effort to contain the disease.

We'll also talk to Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee. He held a hearing Friday at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to explore the new safety measures at some U.S. airports to screen people coming from affected countries in West Africa.

Plus, we'll talk about what else needs to be done to contain the virus with CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. And we'll have a report from CBS News Correspondent Debora Patta, who is in Liberia, where U.S. troops arrived this week to help control the outbreak of the deadly virus.

We will also sit down with former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta to talk about President Obama's leadership, the fight against ISIS and more. Panetta's new memoir, "Worthy Fights: A Memoir of Leadership in War and Peace," details the ways in which he clashed with President Obama over several key issues, including the question of arming rebels in Syria earlier in the conflict.

As always, our all-star roundtable will take a look at the news from all corners of the globe this week. Our panelists include Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal, Susan Page of USA Today, David Rohde of Reuters and David Ignatius of the Washington Post.

Hope you'll join us! Check your local listings.

