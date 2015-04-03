Bob's blog: A deal is reached with Iran, but what's next?

(CBS News) -- On Thursday negotiators finally reached a tentative agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program for the next fifteen years. While President Obama says the deal "cuts off every pathway" for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, others--including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu--say that the agreement could put Iran on the path to building a bomb.

How does the deal guarantee Iran won't be able to build a nuclear weapon? We'll ask one of the top US negotiators, U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz.

And will Congress sign off on the agreement? Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will join us Sunday to weigh in. Did the White House make too many concessions? We'll dig into the details with CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan, who just returned from Lausanne, Switzerland, where the talks took place along with David Sanger of the New York Times and David Ignatius of the Washington Post.

Turning to the other major story of the week, we'll discuss the state of gay rights in America. After public uproar this week, Governor Mike Pence signed a new version of Indiana's religious freedom law, clarifying the language and explicitly prohibiting business owners from using the law to deny services to customers based on race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Former Senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum will join the broadcast to weigh in the revised bill and what it means for the fight to protect religious liberty.

We'll also be joined by Sarah Warbelow, Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBT civil rights activist organization in the country. After victories in Indiana and Arkansas, what states will be the next battleground for equality?

Plus, our all-star panel will help us make sense of a busy week of news. We'll also be joined Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post and Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic.

Finally, with all eyes on the final four tournament this weekend, we'll have a preview of the big game. Hope you'll join us. Check your local listings.