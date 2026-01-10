Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead, dies at 78

Bob Weir, a founding member of the legendary rock band the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78, his family announced Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir," his family wrote in a post to his Instagram page. "He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues."

Bob Weir attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This is a breaking story and will be updated.