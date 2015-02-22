By Bob Schieffer CBS News February 22, 2015, 11:26 AM

​Bob Schieffer says: Beagles rule!

Miss P, a 15-inch beagle, is shown by William Alexander before winning the Best in Show award of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 17, 2015 in New York City.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

With the news as depressing as the weather, it is nice to know ONE thing came out right.

Miss P, a pert Beagle, was chosen Best in Show at Westminster, the dog show Super Bowl.

What I like about Beagles is they look like dogs -- not toys or dusters or shag rugs or so fluffed up they resemble survivors of a washer-dry cycle.

We had three Beagles - Ralph, who watched over our daughters as they grew up and at our first boy-girl party spotted the beer the boys had hidden in the back yard. We loved him so much my wife found a young artist to paint his portrait -- what a handsome guy!

Then there was sweet Betty, here in a rare outdoor pose. An urban girl, she was the only dog I ever knew who understood elevators and preferred indoors to outside.

ralph-betty-beagles-b-620.jpg
Ralph (left) and Betty).
Bob Schieffer

I couldn't find a picture of our third Beagle, Dixie, who was with us just a short while but had to go live with friends down South after she bit a Chinese diplomat who strolled past our Washington home.

It was just after the Tiananmen Square uprising, but I am certain there was no connection.

Ralph and Betty and Dixie brought us lots of love and lived long lives -- Dixie for 17 years.

Which reminds me: I've got a birthday myself next week. In dog years, I'll be 546.

    Bob Schieffer is a CBS News political contributor and former anchor of "Face The Nation," which he moderated for 24 years before retiring in 2015.

