Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in federal bribery and corruption case

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday afternoon in a Lower Manhattan court.

Menendez, 71, was convicted last July on 16 counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors had been calling for Menendez to serve 15 years, citing "the seriousness of the defendants' crimes, the immeasurable harm they have caused to the public trust, and the need to deter others from engaging in such egregious abuses of power."

The defense had said Menendez should've received less than two years in prison, saying their client suffered financial and professional ruin and deserved mercy because of his age.

U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein sided more with the government.

"Somewhere along the way, you became, I'm sorry to say, a corrupt politician," Stein said.

Prior to learning his fate, sources close to the former three-term senator told CBS News New York he had been praying a lot and spending time with his son, daughter and grandchildren. When addressed the judge during sentencing, Menendez got emotional, saying the trial ripped apart his work and what he stands for, and harmed his family and the community he represented.

"Your honor, you have before you a chastened man," Menendez said. "You really don't know the man you are about to sentence."

Menendez spoke of his upbringing, how he was the first in his family to go to college and law school, and listed several things he did for members of the community. He said of the things disclosed about him at trial, "none of it gets close to who I am."

"I have dedicated my entire life to the service of others," he added. "I am far from a perfect man, but I believe in my half-century of public service, I have done more good than bad."

Menendez must surrender to authorities on June 6.

Menendez acted as foreign agent for Egypt, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors say Menendez acted as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt and abused his powerful post on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Investigators searched his home in 2022 and found more than a dozen gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, which officials say he had accepted as bribes.

Menendez denied violating his public oath, and his lawyers tried to have his conviction thrown out and his sentencing delayed, but a federal judge denied both requests.

Menendez resigned his Senate seat last August. It was filled by Andy Kim.

Co-defendant Daibes gets 7 years, Hana gets 8+

On Wednesday morning, co-defendant Fred Daibes was given a seven-year term and fined $1.75 million. Daibes cried as he asked for mercy from the judge, not for himself but for his autistic son that he cares for. The judge said he understands Daibes rose from poverty and is known for helping others, but told him, "There's a dark edge to what you have done."

The government was asking for nine years, but the judge granted a variance because of Daibes' good deeds and age.

Co-defendant Wael Hana, who professed his innocence, received eight years and one month in prison and a $1.25 million fine. The judge called the evidence against him, "very, very substantial."

Prosecutors were seeking 10 years.

Daibes and Hana are required to turn themselves in to authorities on April 4.