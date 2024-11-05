How Black voter turnout could impact the 2024 presidential race

How Black voter turnout could impact race as Harris and Trump vie for support

Black voters have historically played a pivotal role in American elections. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been trying to gain their support as Election Day unfolds on Tuesday in the U.S.

"I think over the course of the last week, we've seen a real surge, and it's almost a sense of peer pressure. If your neighbors are excited, you're the only one on the block that ain't excited, we're pushing you to get excited," said Ed Gordon, a CBS News contributor.

According to Pew Research, the number of Black eligible voters in the U.S. is estimated to be more than 34 million, which is up 7% from the last presidential election in 2020. Black voters account for 14% of all eligible voters.

Some polls have shown reservations among Black male voters, a recent CBS News poll shows 87% of likely Black voters are supporting Harris over Trump.

"I also think the rhetoric that we've heard from Donald Trump over the course of the last week, week and a half is really moving Black America to say, 'This is not the man for us,' including Black men," said Gordon.

LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told "CBS Mornings" that various factors have been key to continue Black voter turnout.

"There are Black organizations, when you look at the faith-based community, when you look at social justice organizations, people are on the ground doing work," she said.

More than 83 million votes were cast during early voting in the tight presidential race.

Nearing the end of the campaign, Harris released an ad in the Philadelphia market, aimed at winning over Black men.

"There's concern in Philadelphia whether or not Black voter turnout is going to be big enough, but the idea of Kamala Harris knocking on doors and the big announcement that she is going to be headquartered tonight on Howard University's campus, her alma mater says a lot to African Americans on who this woman is and what she's saying to the Black community and Black voters," Gordon said.

Harris rallied on the night before the Election Day in Philadelphia after making multiple stops across the Keystone State. Meanwhile, Trump spent Monday in North Carolina and Pennsylvania before his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Gordon said efforts to get Black voters to the polls in support of Harris are crucial.

"The ground game in the Black community is going to be huge," Gordon said. "There is a tremendous push to get people out on this last day to attempt to put her over the top."