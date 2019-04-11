"These were evil acts": Authorities denounce Louisiana church fires after arrest

Authorities denounced the torching of three historically black churches as "evil acts" at a press conference Thursday morning, following the arrest of a sheriff's deputy's son. The three churches burned in one Louisiana Parish in just 10 days, devastating to the St. Landry Parish community.

Authorities said Thursday all three fires were intentionally set, and all have been linked to one suspect -- 21-year-old Holden Matthews. CBS News has learned the suspect's father is Deputy Roy Matthews.

Matthews was charged Thursday morning with three counts of simple arson of a religious building. The maximum penalty for each counts is 15 years in prison.

"Nobody should ever fear for their safety in a house of worship, or fear their church will be destroyed," Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said. "I don't know what this young man's motive was. I don't know what was in his heart. But I can say it cannot be justified or rationalized. Let me be clear -- these were evil acts."

The churches were empty at the time of each fire and no one was hurt.

Earlier this week, the NAACP said the church burnings were "domestic terrorism," targeting people because of their skin color and faith.