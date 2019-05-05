Billie Lourd posts tribute with mom Carrie Fisher on "Star Wars" Day

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd posted a tribute to her mother on the unofficial "Star Wars" Day, May 4. Lourd posted a throwback photo on Instagram of the pair, writing as a caption "May the Fourth" in emojis.

Lourd first posted the photo on December 2015 before the premiere of "The Force Awakens," which featured her mother. She had captioned it #premiereprayerandpose #forceawakens.

Fisher, who played the iconic Princess Leia, died in December 2016 at age 60. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.

Lourd and Fisher were very close, and Lourd has posted tributes to her mother and grandmother since their deaths. On May 1, she posted several pictures of her mother and Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca, who died that day. She included a photo of her mother holding her with Chewbacca in costume behind them.

In September, she posted a picture on the red carpet with Fisher and captioned it "Missing You" in emojis.