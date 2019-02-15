Live

Ex-Massachusetts governor takes step to challenge Trump for GOP nod

By Kathryn Watson

CBS News

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announced Friday he has launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2020 primary challenge against President Trump.

Weld is the first person to take a serious step towards challenging Mr. Trump from within his own party. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Republican, also hasn't ruled out challenging the president for the White House.

Weld ran for vice president on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2016.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 15, 2019

