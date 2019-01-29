Fast-food chains cook up latest weapon in burger wars: bacon

U.S. pork producers hit by tariffs and an uncertain trade policy at least have McDonald's, Wendy's and Hardee's in their corner.

Wendy's is currently offering its Baconator cheeseburger for free through DoorDash with a $10 order. The deal continues through Feb. 3.

Wendy's 950-calorie Baconator involves a half-pound of beef, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and half a dozen slices of Applewood smoked bacon, and can be had by using the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout.

Wendy's Baconator Wendy's

Free bacon can also be found at the Golden Arches. McDonald's is holding a "Bacon Hour" starting Tuesday between 4:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time at restaurants nationwide, with the burger chain also offering Applewood smoked bacon on any order.

McDonald's promotion McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's is also bringing its "Bacon Hour" to the United Kingdom, selling Bacon-filled Big Macs, Grand Macs and Mac Juniors across the country, the first time the chain has added bacon to its signature menu item in the U.K.

The chain will follow the Tuesday promotion by introducing Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger to its menu on Wednesday.

Hardee's also weighed in this month with a Cheddar Bacon Melt, which is $3 for a limited time.

Hardee's promotion Hardee's

Still, consumers might want to go easy on the bacon consumption, given health experts recommend limiting processed meat, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.