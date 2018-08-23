"Big Bang Theory" cast reacts to news of show ending

The longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history is about to come to a close. On Wednesday, it was announced that "The Big Bang Theory" will sign off after the end of Season 12, which kicks off in September. Cast members of the show, which has aired on CBS since 2007, shared their thoughts on the announcement.

Kaley Cuoco said her heart was "broken in two" and that she was "drowning in tears." She promised fans, though, that the show will go out "with a bang."

Kunal Nayyar said he was full of gratitude for his fans and said, "The love that I feel for all of you is boundless."

Executive producer Bill Prady said he will treasure his "Big Bang" family to the end of his days.

There are many ways to look at the dozen years of Big Bang Theory as we draw to a close, but for me it will be the family that gathered each week to create a true labor of love. I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days. — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 22, 2018

A source told Entertainment Weekly that the show is coming to an end because Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, wanted to leave. He has not made a public statement about the series ending.

Ahead of the announcement that the show will end, actress Mayim Bialik told CBS News on Friday that she was hoping the series would continue. "I have nowhere else I'd rather be," she said. "I can't speak for anyone else, but this is the best job I've ever had ... If it were up to me, I'd make the decision right now."

Last year, Johnny Galecki told ET that he believed Season 12 would be the series' last.

"We think [Season] 12 will be it," he said. "Anything beyond that, we're just thinking about the very tearful wrap party we'll have."

But Kaley Cuoco told CBS News last September, "I'd be happy to go as long as we can, but I would like to go out on a high note. I'd prefer to go out while we're doing well."