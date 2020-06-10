Joe Biden wins Georgia and West Virginia primaries

Joe Biden picked up more delegates Tuesday night with projected wins in Georgia and West Virginia. CBS News estimates Biden has 2,106 delegates as of Tuesday night.

Biden topped the 1,991 delegates necessary to clinch the Democratic nomination on Friday. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April but is still amassing delegates, has 1,060 delegates, CBS News estimates.

Georgia's election, which was originally scheduled for March 24 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, was plagued by long lines resulting from problems with voting machines. One county, Fulton, which includes parts of Atlanta, kept polls open for an extra two hours.

Rachana Desai Martin, Biden for President national director for voter protection and senior counsel, issued a statement on Tuesday calling the voting problems "completely unacceptable."

CBS News estimates Joe Biden has 2,106 delegates. CBS News

"We only have a few months left until voters around the nation head to the polls again, and efforts should begin immediately to ensure that every Georgian — and every American — is able to safely exercise their right to vote," she said. "Our campaign will remain fully engaged in defending that right."

Georgia, which has had voting problems in the past, could be a key battleground state in November. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was narrowly defeated in the 2018 gubernatorial race that was besieged by voting issues, placed the blame on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger vowed to investigate the problems in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The state is also holding a highly-watched Senate race. Democrat Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost in a 2017 special House race that was the most expensive Congressional race in history, is facing seven competitors to take on Republican Senator David Perdue. If no candidate takes 50% of the vote, then there will be a runoff on August 11.

Timothy Perry and Ed O'Keefe contributed reporting.