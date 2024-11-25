Watch Live: Biden to pardon turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" in annual White House tradition

President Biden is set to pardon two turkeys from Minnesota on Monday, in keeping with the annual White House turkey pardon tradition.

It will be Mr. Biden's final turkey pardon as president, before President-elect Donald Trump is tasked with keeping up the tradition. This year's turkeys — Peach and Blossom — hail from Northfield, Minnesota.

The turkeys stayed in a luxurious suite at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House in the days leading up to their moment in the limelight, a tradition for the turkeys as they await their fate.

John Zimmerman, this year's chairman of the National Turkey Federation, raises more than 100,000 turkeys every year, and selected two of his best.

"We want them to be prepared for the spotlight, we want them to get used to lights, noises and anything they will encounter in DC," he told CBS Minnesota. "We expose them to different noises, lights. All sorts of music, from hard rock to polka to Prince."

The sitting president has the option to pardon just one or both of the turkeys. Regardless of that decision, both turkeys will head to Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center in Waseca, Minnesota, to live out the rest of their days in peace, away from anyone's Thanksgiving table.

President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Liberty, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 20, 2023. Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year, Mr. Biden pardoned "Liberty" and "Bell," joking that they have a new appreciation for the words, "'Let freedom ring.'"

How to watch the White House turkey pardon

What : President Biden determines two turkeys' fates

President Biden determines two turkeys' fates Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Monday, Nov. 25 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: White House South Lawn

White House South Lawn Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.