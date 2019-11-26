Watch live: Turkeys "Bread" and "Butter" up for presidential pardon in White House tradition

The turkeys "Bread" and "Butter" are up for a presidential pardon Tuesday at the White House, an annual Thanksgiving tradition. President Trump is tasked with "pardoning" one of the turkeys, although both are typically allowed to live.

This year's turkey pardoning will take place at 2 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden. The White House allowed the public to vote on which turkey should be pardoned and named the National Thanksgiving Turkey. Last year, two turkeys were pardoned.

How to watch the presidential turkey pardon

What: The president and first lady present the National Thanksgiving Turkey

The president and first lady present the National Thanksgiving Turkey Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Location: The White House Rose Garden – Washington, D.C.

The White House Rose Garden – Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The turkeys will spend the rest of their days at Gobblers Rest at Virginia Tech, where last year's pardoned turkeys, Peas and Carrots, are still "alive and well," according to a spokesman for Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Last year, the president made an election joke out of the turkey pardoning, which came shortly after the 2018 midterms. Peas was then declared the winner of the White House poll, which the president deemed a "fair and open election." Carrots, the president joked, "demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots."

Bread and Butter are from North Carolina and were raised in a barn as part of the "presidential flock." They rested at their hotel room in the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington before heading to the White House.