Watch Live: President Biden discusses May jobs report as unemployment rate dips to pandemic low

President Biden is giving remarks Friday after the latest jobs report showed employers added 559,000 jobs in May, closer to what economists anticipated after April's disappointing jobs report. This comes as the president is working to get a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure proponents say will boost employment, but talks have been slow as Republicans balk at the price and proposed measures to pay for it.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in May down from 6.1% in April, the Labor Department said. But employment last month was still down about 7.6 million jobs from pre-pandemic levels, in February 2020. And 9.3 million people remain unemployed, potentially able to work.

How to watch President Joe Biden discuss May jobs numbers

What: President Joe Biden gives an address on the latest hiring and unemployment figures

President Joe Biden gives an address on the latest hiring and unemployment figures Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Friday, June 4, 2021 Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

10:15 a.m. ET Location: Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Last month's increase in jobs comes after the previous month's jobs report showed the economy added roughly a quarter of the number economists had anticipated in April. Friday's report revised April's jobs numbers from 266,000 to 278,000 in the month following the passage of the president's American Rescue Plan amid continued expansion of vaccination efforts across the country.

At the time, the president said the economy was improving despite the lackluster numbers. He argued the economic recovery would be a marathon and used the moment to promote the passage of his more than $4 trillion in proposed spending on the so-called American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan tackling infrastructure, families and health care.

A month later, the president is facing slow progress with negotiating on the infrastructure deal with Republicans. The White House has taken its proposal down from more than $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion. Republicans have also given their own counter-offer of $928 billion ahead of another round of talks this week. But there remains a massive gap between the president and Senate Republicans over new spending and how to pay for it.

Weekly initial jobless claims released earlier this week also hit their lowest level since the pandemic began, signaling a continued downward trend among layoffs and employer confidence. Federal data shows 385,000 people filed for unemployment aid last week, a drop of 20,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Another 76,000 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for self-employed and gig workers not eligible for traditional benefits.

But as of mid-May some 15.4 million people were still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. That includes roughly 6.3 million who were on pandemic assistance as well as more than 5 million people who received Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a program created under the CARES Act last year for those facing long-term unemployment and have exhausted other benefits.

Last month, fueled in part by the disappointing April jobs report, a growing number of Republican governors announced they would end enhanced federal unemployment benefits in their states — including the $300 additional supplements and other programs starting this month. To date, half of states will be ending federal unemployment programs before they're set to end in early September. They've argued that the increased benefits have prompted unemployed workers to stay home leading to a workforce shortage. The Biden administration disagreed, noting continued hardship due to the pandemic such as a lack of child care and health concerns.

In the states where it was announced federal unemployment benefits would end early, job search activity increased relative to the national trend, according to Indeed Hiring Lab. On the day of the announcement, clicks on job postings were nearly 5% higher than in the last two weeks of April. However, the increase was temporary — extending just over a week after the announcement in each state.

A sign of good news for workers: Last month, average hourly wages rose by 15 cents, signaling competition for labor, following a 21-cent increase in April. The Labor Department said while demand for labor may drive wages up, demand varies widely across industries and the dramatic changes in employment since before the pandemic complicate analysis of the recent trend.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change