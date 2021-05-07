Biden argues that economy is improving despite lackluster April unemployment numbers

President Biden argued that the lower-than-expected April unemployment numbers unveiled on Friday morning still showed that the economy was improving, although he acknowledged that fully economic recovery would be a "marathon." He took the opportunity to discuss his administration's efforts on the country's economic recovery and promote his ambitious multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and health care agenda.

The U.S. gained 266,000 new jobs in April, falling far short of the 1 million economists expected. The unemployment rate rose slightly from 6% to 6.1%. Gains in the leisure and hospitality services were offset by declines in temporary help services and in couriers and messengers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Quite frankly, we're moving more rapidly than I thought we would," Mr. Biden said in remarks on Friday. He defended the American Rescue Plan, his $1.9 trillion coronavirus response bill, which he signed in March. Mr. Biden noted that "it was designed to help us over the course of a year," and said that funding allocated from the American Rescue Plan will be delivered to state and local governments this month.

"Help is here, and more help is on the way, and more help is needed," Mr. Biden said.

He also pushed back against Republican criticism that supplemental unemployment assistance provided by the federal government provided a disincentive for unemployed people to return to work. Mr. Biden said that the economy "still has eight million fewer jobs than when this pandemic started."

"There are millions, millions of Americans out there who have, through no fault of their own, been knocked flat on their back this year," Mr. Biden said. "We can't let up. This jobs report makes that clear."

Mr. Biden then advocated for his sweeping $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan.

A White House official told CBS News that the administration views the April unemployment numbers as an opportunity to promote Mr. Biden's agenda, arguing that the labor market needs a boost now more than ever. The official downplayed the discrepancy between the projection and the actual number, saying that 266,000 jobs added would have been a solid month were there not such high expectations.

Mr. Biden's remarks on Friday come after he visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Thursday as part of his nationwide tour to promote the American Jobs Plan. Mr. Biden also spent time pitching the benefits of his American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal that would entail free preschool for all 3-and-4-year-olds, and two years of free community college, among other things.

The president plans to pay for his infrastructure plan in part by raising the corporate tax rate to 28% and increasing the global minimum tax on U.S. multinational corporations. But Republicans have balked at the cost of Mr. Biden's plan and his proposed method of paying for it, as well as some components that GOP lawmakers say stretches the definition of "infrastructure."